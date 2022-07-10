Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

