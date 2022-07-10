Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

