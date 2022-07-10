Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00251882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

