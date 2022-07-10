Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 235,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $517.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.85%.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.