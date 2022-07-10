Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

