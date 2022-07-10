Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GMRE opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $720.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

