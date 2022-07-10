Glitch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $216,453.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $216,453.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00133813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.