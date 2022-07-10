Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 600 ($7.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

