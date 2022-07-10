Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 540 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.66) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.96) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.87) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 593.85 ($7.19).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 431.35 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.49. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £56.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,391.45.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

