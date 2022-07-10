Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

