Girard Partners LTD. Takes $17.53 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 224,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,531,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,565,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

