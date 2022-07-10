Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 14,966 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. 1,186,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

