Girard Partners LTD. Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.17. The stock had a trading volume of 692,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

