Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.85 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. 3,452,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,073. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

