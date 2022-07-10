Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.57 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. 3,464,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,844. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

