Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. 471,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,774. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.86.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

