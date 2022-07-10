Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,324,386 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

