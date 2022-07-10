Girard Partners LTD. Buys 599 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.61. 793,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

