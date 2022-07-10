GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $46.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.