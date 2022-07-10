Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $950,602.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $169.02 million and approximately $950,602.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar's total supply is 168,519,883 coins. Gemini Dollar's official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

