GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target Cut to €36.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.