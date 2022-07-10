GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target Cut to €36.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEAGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

