GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

G1A stock opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($50.57).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

