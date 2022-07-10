Gaj Finance (GAJ) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,773.81 and approximately $46.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Gaj Finance Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

