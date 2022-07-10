Fuse Network Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $554,528.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.