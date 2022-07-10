Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 17,509,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,729,462. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

