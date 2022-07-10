Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources comprises about 3.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 135,092 shares of company stock worth $602,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

