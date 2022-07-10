ForTube Market Cap Tops $12.22 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

