Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONA opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.