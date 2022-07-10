FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

