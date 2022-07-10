First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

