Financial Analysis: Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 BioCardia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 486.82%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.84%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Volatility & Risk

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -2.09 BioCardia $1.01 million 26.43 -$12.62 million ($0.76) -2.01

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% BioCardia -1,261.32% -110.86% -78.53%

Summary

BioCardia beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

