Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €28.00 at Barclays

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €33.61 ($35.01) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

