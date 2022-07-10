F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 466,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,153,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

