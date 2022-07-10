Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

