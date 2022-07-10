Exeter Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.