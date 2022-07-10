Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

