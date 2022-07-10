Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.34 and a 200-day moving average of $418.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

