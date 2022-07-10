Exeter Financial LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after buying an additional 172,734 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

