Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.