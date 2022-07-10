Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

