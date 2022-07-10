Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 165 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

