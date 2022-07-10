Evercore ISI Cuts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of MET opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

