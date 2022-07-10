Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.