Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 354.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 314.00 to 354.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.78.

EQNR stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

