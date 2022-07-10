Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $650.52 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.00 and its 200-day moving average is $710.64.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

