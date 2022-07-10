Epiq Partners LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

