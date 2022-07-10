Epiq Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,255,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 1,819,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,379. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.