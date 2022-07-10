EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $712.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $843.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.40. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $689.25 and a 12-month high of $1,058.00.
About EMS-CHEMIE (Get Rating)
