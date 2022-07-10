EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $712.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $843.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.40. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $689.25 and a 12-month high of $1,058.00.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. Its High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and application equipment.

