Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $560,601.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00007373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

