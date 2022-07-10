Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given New €136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €142.00 ($147.92) to €136.00 ($141.67) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

